Union expresses support for worker who called Trump a 'pedophile protector'

The union representing U.S. autoworkers says it will support a Ford truck plant employee who shouted at President Donald Trump during the president’s visit to the Michigan factory this week.

In video posted online, the worker — later identified as T.J. Sabula — can be heard calling Trump a “pedophile protector,” an apparent reference to criticism surrounding the government’s handling of records related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump is seen responding by mouthing an expletive and raising his middle finger. A White House spokesperson later called the worker a “lunatic” and said the president’s reaction was appropriate.

Sabula told The Washington Post that he was suspended from his job following the incident, but said he does not regret what he shouted.

In a statement, the United Auto Workers said it would defend Sabula’s rights as a union member.

"The UAW will ensure that our member receives the full protection of all negotiated contract language safeguarding his job and his rights as a union member," the union said in a statement. "Workers should never be subjected to vulgar language or behavior by anyone—including the President of the United States."

A GoFundMe page was created to help Sabula cover expenses while he is suspended. As of Wednesday, it had raised more than $300,000.