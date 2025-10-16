Trump says he’ll meet Putin in Budapest to discuss ending Russia-Ukraine war

President Donald Trump said Thursday he agreed to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, Hungary, to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, a development he described as part of a “very productive” phone call between the two leaders.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Putin congratulated him and the United States on what he called the “great accomplishment of peace in the Middle East.” Trump suggested that success could help in future negotiations to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"I actually believe that the Success in the Middle East will help in our negotiation in attaining an end to the War with Russia/Ukraine," Trump stated.

Trump said the two leaders spoke at length about future trade between the United States and Russia “when the war with Ukraine is over.”

According to Trump’s statement, high-level U.S. and Russian advisers are set to meet next week to lay the groundwork for the leaders’ summit. He said the U.S. delegation would be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The meeting between Trump and Putin would be their second this year. The two last met in August in Alaska to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, but that summit produced no breakthrough, and the conflict has continued.

Trump is scheduled to meet Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House to discuss his conversation with Putin “and much more.”