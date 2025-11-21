Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Swalwell jumps into California governor’s race, citing anti-Trump platform

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., announced on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” he’s running for governor, joining a crowded Democratic race to succeed Gavin Newsom.
Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., announced Thursday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he is running for California governor. Swalwell said he plans to run on an anti-Trump platform.

"I'm excited to do it," he told Kimmel.

He joins a crowded field of Democratic candidates seeking to replace term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom. No clear front-runner has emerged in the race.

Democrats in the race include former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, former California Assembly Majority Leader Ian Calderon, former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former presidential candidate Tom Steyer. Former Vice President Kamala Harris was rumored to be interested in running but declined.

Swalwell also ran for president in 2020 but dropped out early in the primaries to focus on winning reelection to his House seat. He last won his heavily Democratic district with more than 67% of the vote.

