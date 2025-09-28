New York City Mayor Eric Adams ends his reelection campaign

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday that he has ended his campaign for reelection.

In a video released on social media, Adams spoke with pride about his achievements as mayor, including a drop in violent crime. But he said that “constant media speculation” about his future and a decision by the city’s campaign finance board to withhold public funding from his reelection effort, made it impossible to stay in the race. “Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign.”

Only in America. Only in New York.

Thank you for making my story a reality. pic.twitter.com/efHuyBnITJ — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) September 28, 2025

The one-term Democrat's decision to quit the race comes days after he repeatedly insisted he would stay in the contest, saying everyday New Yorkers don't “surrender.”

But speculation that he wouldn't make it to Election Day has been rampant for a year. Adams’ campaign was severely wounded by his now-dismissed federal bribery case and liberal anger over his warm relationship with President Donald Trump. He skipped the Democratic primary and got on the ballot as an independent.