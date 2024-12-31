Homeowners remember former President Jimmy Carter for his impact through Habitat for Humanity

Homeowners in Milwaukee shared how President Jimmy Carter's work with Habitat for Humanity changed their lives.

Cecelia Dukuly could not believe the news of the former president's death, the same person who helped build her home near 23rd Street and Walnut Street in Milwaukee in 1989.

"He has a good heart for anybody. He loved everybody," Dukuly told Scripps News Milwaukee.

Dukuly's home was part of an effort by Habitat for Humanity and the Carters to build new homes in six days and rehab eight others in the Walnut Hill neighborhood.

Dukuly saved newspaper clippings and pictures documenting the ambitious project.

Scripps News Milwaukee A newspaper clipping shows Cecelia Dukuly and President Jimmy Carter helping build a house in 1989.

One clipping shows Dukuly and President Carter working together before her house became a home.

"Just happy, joyful because I was able to bring my family and have people in this house," Dukuly said when asked what the home meant to her.

In 2001, Dukuly says she joined Habitat for Humanity to build dozens of homes in Carter's hometown.

"This man was a good man. I'll never forget, never forget," Diana said.

Scripps News Milwaukee Diana Wilson shared a picture of her with President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter outside her home during construction in 1989.

Just down the street, Wilson shared her memories of the late president and first lady walking through her home every day for nearly a week, checking on the progress and getting to know her.

"He was a compassionate person and giving. He gave his heart and soul into this community when he came here," Wilson recalled.

Both women say they never imagined President Carter would come at a turning point in their lives.

Through their grief, Wilson and Dukuly will always remember the president's kindness.

This story was originally published by Mary Jo Ola at Scripps News Milwaukee.