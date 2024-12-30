MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Homeowners in Milwaukee shared how President Jimmy Carter's work with Habitat for Humanity changed their lives.

Cecelia Dukuly could not believe the news of the former president's death, the same person who helped build her home near 23rd Street and Walnut Street in Milwaukee in 1989.

"He has a good heart for anybody. He loved everybody," Dukuly told TMJ4 News.

Dukuly's home was part of an effort by Habitat for Humanity and the Carters to build new homes in six days and rehab eight others in the Walnut Hill neighborhood.

Watch: Milwaukee homeowners remember President Jimmy Carter's impact in the community

Milwaukee homeowners remember President Jimmy Carter's impact in the community

Dukuly saved newspaper clippings and pictures documenting the ambitious project.

One clipping shows Dukuly and President Carter working together before her house became a home.

"Just happy, joyful because I was able to bring my family and how people in this house," Dukuly said when asked what the home meant to her.

In 2001, Dukuly says she joined Habitat for Humanity to build dozens of homes in Carter's hometown.

"This man was a good man. I'll never forget, never forget," Diana Wilson told TMJ4.

TMJ4 News Diana Wilson shared a picture of her with President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter outside of her home during construction in 1989.

Just down the street, Wilson shared her memories of the late president and first lady walking through her home every day for nearly a week, checking on the progress and getting to know her.

"He was a compassionate person and giving. He gave his heart and soul into this community when he came here," Wilson recalled.

Both women say they never imagined President Carter would come at a turning point in their lives.

Through their grief, Wilson and Dukuly will always remember the president's kindness.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip