US Border Patrol agents will be sent to Charlotte, local sheriff says

The Trump administration will deploy federal Border Patrol agents to Charlotte, North Carolina, for its ongoing immigration crackdown as early as this weekend, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.

The sheriff said he was contacted by two federal officials and was told U.S. Border Patrol agents could arrive Saturday or the beginning of next week. However, details plans were not disclosed.

Some local officials said they've already received unconfirmed reports of plainclothes officers in various neighborhoods.

The deployment to the Queen City comes after border patrol agents spent about a month in Chicago, prompting protests and demonstrations.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein have not said if they received the same intel.

In a presser expressing opposition to the deployment, Charlotte City Council Member-Elect JD Mazuera Arias said, "This is not about public safety. It is not about finding criminals. It is about fear. It is by quotas, and it's about control."

Other state and local officials released a statement earlier this week in solidarity with their immigrant communities.

"More than 150,000 foreign-born residents live in our city, contributing billions to our economy and enriching every neighborhood with culture, hard work, and hope," it stated. "Our message is simple: Mecklenburg County and Charlotte are communities of belonging. We will stand together, look out for one another, and ensure that fear never divides the city we all call home."