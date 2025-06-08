Trump administration deploying National Guard to anti-ICE protests in LA area

Tear gas and smoke filled the air on the southern outskirts of Los Angeles on Saturday as confrontations between immigration authorities and demonstrators extended into a second day, and President Trump warned that the federal government may "step in and solve the problem."

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the federal government was "moving to take over the California National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers" and warned that it would only escalate tensions. Additional details were not immediately available.

"This is the wrong mission and will erode public trust," Newsom said.

Local authorities "are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment's notice," the governor also said, and "there is currently no unmet need."

On his Truth Social platform, Trump said: "The Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved" if Newsom and the Los Angeles mayor "can't do their jobs, which everyone knows they can't."

Border Patrol personnel in riot gear and gas masks stood guard outside an industrial park in the city of Paramount, deploying tear gas as bystanders and protesters gathered on medians and across the street. Some jeered at officers while recording the events on smartphones.

"ICE out of Paramount. We see you for what you are," a woman said through a megaphone. "You are not welcome here."

One handheld sign read, "No Human Being is Illegal."

Smoke rose from burning shrubbery and refuse in the street, and demonstrators kicked at a Border Patrol vehicle. A boulevard was closed to traffic as Border Patrol agents circulated through a community where more than 80% of residents identify themselves as Latino.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted a message on social media addressing "LA rioters" and warning that interference with immigration enforcement will not be tolerated.

"You will not stop us or slow us down," Noem said on the X platform. "Immigration and Customs Enforcement will enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers executed search warrants at multiple locations Friday, including outside a clothing warehouse in the fashion district. The action came after a judge found probable cause that the employer was using fictitious documents for some of its workers, according to representatives for Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A tense scene unfolded outside as a crowd tried to block agents from driving away.

Advocates for immigrants' rights said there were also migration detentions outside Home Depot stores and a doughnut shop.

DHS said in a statement that recent ICE operations in Los Angeles resulted in the arrest of 118 immigrants, including five people linked to criminal organizations and people with prior criminal histories.

Following the Friday arrests, protesters gathered in the evening outside a federal detention center, chanting, "Set them free, let them stay!"

Some held signs with anti-ICE slogans, and some some scrawled graffiti on the building.

Among those arrested at the protests was David Huerta, regional president of the Service Employees International Union. Justice Department spokesperson Ciaran McEvoy confirmed that he was being held Saturday at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles ahead of a scheduled Monday court appearance.

It was not clear whether Huerta had legal representation.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for his immediate release. In a social media post, he cited a "disturbing pattern of arresting and detaining American citizens for exercising their right to free speech."

The immigration arrests come as President Donald Trump and his administration push to fulfill promises of mass deportations across the country.

Mayor Karen Bass said the activity was meant to "sow terror" in the nation's second-largest city.

In a statement Saturday, ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons chided Bass for the city's response to the protests.

"Mayor Bass took the side of chaos and lawlessness over law enforcement," Lyons said. "Make no mistake, ICE will continue to enforce our nation's immigration laws and arrest criminal illegal aliens."