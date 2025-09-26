Hospitals face $32 billion loss if Congress lets ACA tax credits expire, study says

Hospitals could lose more than $32 billion in revenue next year if Congress allows enhanced premium tax credits under the Affordable Care Act to expire, according to a new study from the Urban Institute.

The tax credits, approved in 2021, are set to expire at the end of this year unless Congress acts to renew them. The decision now rests with lawmakers who must choose whether to continue the subsidies or let them lapse.

The Urban Institute's analysis examined projected losses at hospitals and doctors' offices resulting from reduced patient services. The study found that more than 7 million people stand to lose subsidized ACA health coverage, with nearly 5 million becoming completely uninsured.

The $32 billion figure includes losses from uncompensated care, particularly affecting states that have not expanded Medicaid. Healthcare providers in these areas would face additional financial pressure from treating uninsured patients who cannot pay for services.

The report emphasizes how declining healthcare spending from increased uninsured populations would create significant financial strain on healthcare institutions across the country. Without the enhanced tax credits, many Americans would be priced out of health insurance coverage, leading to reduced utilization of medical services and corresponding revenue losses for providers.

