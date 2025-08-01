Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
US employers added just 73,000 jobs in July as labor market weakens

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Help wanted sign is displayed at a live music and blues club in Chicago, Thursday, July 24, 2025.
U.S. employers added just 73,000 jobs last month and Labor Department revisions showed that hiring was much weaker than previously reported in May and June. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2%.

The deterioration in the job market is taking place with companies paralyzed by uncertainty over President Donald Trump's erratic trade policies.

The Labor Department reported Friday that revisions shaved a stunning 258,000 jobs off May and June payrolls.

The stock market tumbled on the news.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

