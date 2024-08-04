Coalition of Republicans to join Vice President Harris on the campaign trail

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign announced Sunday the formation of Republicans for Harris, a group intending to sway Republicans dissatisfied with former President Donald Trump. The coalition consists of several Trump White House aides in addition to former members of Congress.

According to the Harris campaign, the group will hold kickoff events in Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, key states in the upcoming presidential election. The campaign says that the Republican surrogates will also appear at events later in the week when Harris embarks on her tour of battleground states with her yet-to-be-announced running mate.

GOP surrogates Harris has included in her campaign include former Trump White House officials Stephanie Grisham and Olivia Troye, former Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan and former Rep. Adam Kinzinger. One notable current elected official on the list was Mesa, Arizona, Mayor John Giles, who recently wrote an op-ed expressing his support for Harris.

“Serving as his chief spokesperson and one of the longest-serving members of his team, I saw firsthand the lengths Trump was willing to go to stay in power as he did on January 6th, and the lies he so easily told Americans for the length of the Administration. I might not agree with Vice President Kamala Harris on everything, but I know that she will fight for our freedom, protect our democracy, and represent America with honor and dignity on the world stage," said Grisham in a statement.

Polling shows most Republicans' minds are made up

A poll conducted this week by Harvard University Center for American Political Studies shows that 92% of Republicans intend to vote for Trump, while just 5% of Republicans are planning to vote for Harris. The poll indicated that 3% are unsure or don't know who they'll be voting for this November.

When asked "if you had to choose" a candidate, 94% of Republicans said Trump and 6% said Harris.

Independents were far more on the fence with their pick. The poll found that Trump led among independents 45-39, but 16% of unaffiliated voters remain unsure of their choice.

About three out of four voters for both candidates say their minds are made up. But one out of four who say they'll vote for Trump or Harris say they could change their minds.