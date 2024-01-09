Police: Suspect traveling at 100 MPH crashes into car, killing pregnant woman and unborn child

MILWAUKEE — A pregnant Milwaukee woman, Monique Stewart and her unborn baby were killed when police say a speeding car hit the family’s vehicle Sunday.

Monday afternoon, TMJ4 News saw crews still cleaning up and restoring power after the crash at Brown Deer and Servite Drive. Investigators say they vehicle that hit into the family was speeding at 100 miles an hour into a family, forever changing their lives.

“I walked over there and I seen a whole lot of heartbreaking,” said witness Trashawn Stamps.

Stamps says he could hear heartbreak in the voices of the people who were just in the crash, “They said someone had passed away.”

The person killed was 32-year-old Monique Stewart. Investigator say she was eight months pregnant. Surveillance video shows the black van she was in, turning left onto Servite. Police say a car speeding down Brown Deer Road at 100 miles an hour T-boned them. The driver police say, is an 18-year-old man.

“The car was driving was driving very reckless,” said Trashawn Stamps.

Investigators say they tried to save Stewart’s unborn baby in an emergency C-section, but the child died. Two eight-year-old children along with Stewart's brother and mother were also in the car. A family member tells TMJ4 News the mom and brother remain hospitalized Monday.

Police say the 18-year-old speeding driver who hit the family has been arrested. Charges are still pending.

