Each month we select one photo from our ART'S CAMERAS PLUS PICTURE OF THE DAY, to be framed byThe Great Frame Up of Whitefish Bay. This is a beautiful keepsake. If you want to be considered please first submit a picture of the day entry to pictures@themorningblend.com Please include detailed info about the photo and yourself.
Picture of The Month Winner
Framed by The Great Frame Up of Whitefish Bay
Posted at 12:19 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 13:19:52-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.