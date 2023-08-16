Peyton Manning returning to University Of Tennessee as a professor

Students in the College of Communication and Information at the University of Tennessee (UT) are getting a new professor with celebrity status: Peyton Manning.

The wildly successful NFL quarterback got his start playing college ball for the university, leading the Volunteers to victory in the 1997 SEC Championship. He went on to play professionally as a star quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos and won a Super Bowl with both teams.

This fall, Manning will return to his alma mater — not as a coach, but as an academic “professor of practice.” He’ll lend his expertise in the areas of sports reporting, video production, leadership, communication and public speaking.

“There is no other ambassador for our college and university like Peyton Manning, and we are proud to welcome him to the college’s faculty,” Joseph Mazer, dean of the College of Communication and Information, told the University of Tennessee News. “Peyton is a true Volunteer, and I look forward to our students gaining invaluable knowledge from him as we continue to prepare the next generation of communication and information leaders.”

Manning pursued a degree in speech communication at UT, and after retiring from pro football, he launched a media company called Omaha Productions. He’s remained a fixture in the NFL through sports broadcast punditry, co-hosting shows like “Manningcast” and “Peyton and Eli” with his brother Eli Manning on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

“My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily,” Manning told the University of Tennessee News. “I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers.”

When it comes to his dedication to UT, Manning has exemplified the notion of being true to your school. He’s supported the university financially, worn the team logo during public appearances and set up the Peyton Manning Scholarship, which has benefited more than 50 students so far. Students in the school’s communications department also get internship opportunities at Omaha Productions.

But now, he’ll directly impact the lives of students on an in-person basis. Go Vols!

