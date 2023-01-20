Oshkosh man makes initial court appearance in connection with July boat crash

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Jason Lindemann made his initial appearance in court today, in connection with a July boat crash that took place on the Fox River in Oshkosh.

Lindemann allegedly crashed his power boat into a paddle wheel cruise boat and fled the scene without stopping to help injured passengers.

He has been cited for operating a boat while intoxicated and faces 21 total charges including failing to render aid, negligent operation of a boat and felony reckless endangering safety.

Video shows boat hit-and-run in Oshkosh

After his arrest, Lindemann was released on a $10,000 bond with conditions of 24/7 monitoring and absolute sobriety. His attorney Scott Ceman argued in court that those conditions and the length of the bond were excessive.

"There is absolutely nothing about Jason that demonstrates a risk of flight," said Ceman. "There's no concern regarding consumption of intoxicants…because for 191 days he's been complying with the 24/7 program with absolutely no violations. This is unprecedented."

Court commissioner Michael Rust disagreed though and ordered the conditions of 24/7 monitoring and absolute sobriety remain in place.

Lindemann's preliminary hearing was set for Feb 2 before the case adjourned for the day.

