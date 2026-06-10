OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The horror film "Backrooms" has grossed more than $200 million — and the original photo that inspired the film was taken right here in Oshkosh.

The photo was taken at what is now John's Hobbies, drawing fans of the film and the broader "backrooms" internet phenomenon to the store.

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Original photo behind 'Backrooms' horror film was taken in Oshkosh

Miles Jaime and Nikko Dew, along with their group of friends, made the trip to see the location for themselves.

"We came here not only to experience the store, but also see where the original picture was taken and see where it all started, pretty much," Jaime said.

The mystery's draw predates the movie. Jaime said he discovered the backrooms long before the film brought it mainstream attention.

"I got into the backrooms a long time ago. I kind of started seeing it on YouTube from people like Wendigoon and Broogli. I just kind of got into it cause I really got struck by the liminal horror," Jaime said.

Dew explained the concept at the heart of the phenomenon.

"Liminal horror is basically the idea of places where people should be, but they aren't there," Dew said.

The sickly yellow walls that defined the original photo are long gone inside John's Hobbies, but owner John Hetzel said the idea of recreating them has come up.

"Where the back rooms were, it's our carpet racetrack, and there's just no way I am going to disturb that. I suppose we could probably do something. We've been kicking it around. Sometimes this stuff fades pretty quick," Hetzel said.

Store manager Paul Olson confirmed that conversations about a possible recreation are ongoing.

"It is an idea at this point and discussions are in process. I can't say as to who, what, where, when, but it's an idea at this point," Olson said.

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