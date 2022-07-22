We're Open: You can get a lot more than food at Tina's Food Market

MILWAUKEE — Tina's Food Market on Milwaukee's East Side is a corner store that has been around since the 1960s.
Violet Laurik has owned the store for the past 10 years. She likes to stock her store shelves with a lot of different items.
"Okay, it's Tina's Food Market, so food is number one," Laurik said. "Beer number two and then cigarettes."
They have a little bit of everything - something for everyone!
"Some people don't have a car, so we have everything here from home decorations, men's clothes and women's clothes," Laurik said.
The customers have been coming to Tina's for as long as they can remember.
"I've lived in this neighborhood since the sixties," says customer Greg Mayer. "I can remember coming here and buying popsicles when we were kids, it's been around a long time."
Tina's Food Market is located at 1518-1524 N. Franklin Pl. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekends.