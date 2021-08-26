We're Open: Wolski's Tavern still humming after more than 100 years in business

MILWAUKEE — If you haven't been to Wolski's Tavern at 1836 N. Pulaski St. on the east side of Milwaukee, you might be one of the very few people who hasn't been to this iconic place. It's been in business over hundred years.

"This building used to be a dry goods store on Brady Street. It suffered a fire, my great grandfather got the building for free, fixed it up on Brady Street and moved it to Pulaski Street in 1907, and started Wolski's Tavern in 1908," said owner Dennis Bondar.

The bar itself has been open for over a hundred years, but what really put it in the spotlight was their bumper sticker.

"I think the 'I closed Wolski's' bummer sticker really had a lot to do with giving Wolski's the fame that it has. We've been handing those out for 40 years. Everybody gets one at the end of the night at closing time if they want," said Bondar.

"I've got a friend who went to Africa. She climbed to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro to put a Wolski's sticker at the top. When they got up there, there was already an 'I closed Wolski's' bumper sticker at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro," Bondar said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip