We're Open: Wizard Works Brewing Company in the Third Ward

Wizard Works Brewing Company in the Third Ward is a new brewery owned by Chris Ragaisis.
Posted at 7:16 PM, Aug 17, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Wizard Works Brewing Company in the Third Ward is a new brewery owned by Chris Ragaisis.

"Well I've been wanting to do this since my 20s. My very first brew company that I went to was a brew pub in the 80s in Denver. It was such an amazing experience. So, I wanted to do this too," said Ragaisis.

Ragaisis started his career brewing at home. He has his own style that is unique at his brewery.

"You come on down the stairs into the basement, and we brew everything on a seven-barrel system. I focus on traditional beers, and I brew to style, so our Pilsner is a true hoppy, and the Indian Pale Ale is a real English IPA. We want to make things that are classic beers," said Ragaisis.

