We're Open: We Buy Records in Riverwest has some sought-after vinyl

MILWAUKEE — We Buy Records on Center Street in Riverwest is a record shop that specializes in selling vinyl records. Andy Noble owns the store. He's been buying and selling records for the past 23 years. He opened up his first record shop back in 2000.

"That was kind of a weird year to be opening up an all-vinyl record shop," Andy says. "DJs still played mostly vinyl in that year. We had people come in from all over the world to that shop. Afrika Bambaataa came in, we had DJ Shadow there multiple times."

Noble has a sharp eye when it comes to sought-after valuable vinyl records. He's traveled the world to stock his store.

"As far as a specialty, we've been all about funk, soul, and jazz," Andy beams. "Classic rock also has been huge the last few years."

"I always find something new here," Emmet Benedict says. "I love exploring the old vinyl that are kinda on the cheaper side. The last time I was here, I got Slayer vinyl, that was half red and half black, I'm always about the colorful vinyls."

"We've been doing international mail ordering since day one," Andy explains. "Honestly we would've kept afloat without doing that."

