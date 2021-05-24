We're Open: Vintage clothing store Bandit set to open June 1

A new vintage clothing store called Bandit is opening up on Brady Street.

Nicole Larson, who is one of the three owners, explains how the idea came about, "Michelle and I have been doing pop-up sales for years, and when the pandemic hit all of the markets that we normally do them at were canceled."

"So, along with our other partner Liz, we started doing pop-up sales in Liz's backyard and they were a phenomenal success," said Nicole.

Their doors will open up on June 1.

Michelle Eigenberger explains what vintage sales are about, "So, technically vintage is anything 20 years or older, which puts things from the year 2000 as vintage. Our store's main focus, is on things from the 40s and 50s, all the way to Y2K."

