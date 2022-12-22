We're Open: Urban Sense is more than just a flower shop

MILWAUKEE — Urban Sense is more than just a flower shop. Chris Dobs and Daniel Block own the shop, which has been on a successful 18-year run.

"We try to have unusual things here," Chris said. "We love plants, we started carrying pots, and we always carry the flowers. We wanted to expand and find some more unusual types of gifts that you normally can't find. We do private events and a lot of weddings here, sympathy arrangements, 'I'm sorry' bouquets, anything that someone might want our need."

"What's nice with us is that you pick out your plant and we'll pot it for you for free," Daniel explained. "Most people charge for that service. We don't. It's full service here."

Urban Sense is located at 5402 West Vilet Street in Washington Heights.

They are open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

To learn more, visit UrbanSense.com.

