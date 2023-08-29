We're Open: Upscale soul food restaurant '1700 Pull Up' known for turkey legs

MILWAUKEE — 1700 Pull Up is an upscale soul food restaurant that is known for its turkey legs. Rosetta Bound is the owner.

"I started right out the house," Rosetta says. "I got famous for selling turkey legs from home, and we've been on rocking since then."

After selling food out of her home for six years, Rosetta opened up her restaurant on December 11, 2022.

Customer Bria Burris was trying the restaurant out for the first time.

"It was amazing meat," Bria explains. "It really did fall off the bone, everything was hot and fresh. Obviously, I got so much food."

Rosetta takes a lot of pride in how she makes her turkey legs.

"I'm the turkey leg queen," Rosetta breams. "We sell the most tenderness turkey legs that fall right off the bone. We have various sides, like Marconi and yams, the cajun rice is also good. We have greens and dressing, and we're bringing back our famous shrimp alfredo."

1700 Pull Up is located at 1848 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

