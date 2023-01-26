We're Open: Ultimate Confections moves location, selling same old chocolatey treats

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Ultimate Confections chocolate shop just moved a few blocks down the street to their new storefront at 800 N. 68th St. Pat Murphy is the owner. Here's Pat on why he moved his business down the street.

"When [Rose's Flower Shop] decided to retire, they had asked us to take the corner spot," Pat says. "We've been in that one spot down the street from Balistreri's [Bluemound Inn] for a long time."

"It was a very difficult decision because people are finicky, all of sudden they don't think you're moving very far and people have a hard time finding you," says Pat.

They now have more space in their new store to expand their business.

"As a matter of fact, we're getting ready for Valentine's Day," Megan Maze said, beaming. "So we're packing truffle hearts and heart-shaped things... Foiling chocolates, to get them ready for packaging, along with our long-stem strawberry chocolates."

Pat loves coming to work every day. He's been making chocolate candy for more than three decades. He got his start making chocolates in a church basement back in 1990.

"Well, it's exciting," Pat said. "So I do reflect on it when you think back in 1990 in a basement of a church in the facilities. We were able to start on 53rd and Capitol, and now we've made it here to this location some 30 years later."

