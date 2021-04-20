We're Open: Try something new at Kegel's Inn

Kegel's Inn, on West National Avenue in West Allis, is a German bar that has been around since 1924.

Owner Julian Kegel is a fourth-generation proprietor.

"The piece is a magical gem. We're lucky to have it here in West Allis, and it's thanks to my great-grandpa John Kegel Sr. who started this as a probation speakeasy. So, I'm sure you'll see some of the stained glass windows, and the original work it was all him that was his vision, of running a speakeasy during prohibition," said Kegel.

You really feel like your stepping back into time when you're inside this restaurant. Kegel bought it back in 2016.

"We got the beer garden that was huge addition in making sure that the business survived, we did that three years ago luckily we had that for the pandemic and as an outlet for people to feel safer outside," said Kegel. "We also expanded the offering with our drive-thru fish fry, now you don't have to come inside the restaurant to get our great food, you can go roll right through the drive-through and get one of the best fish fries in Milwaukee."

Their fish fry is big business here, and they like to give you huge portions of their German food.

"Everything here at Kegel's Inn is made from scratch," Julian says. "We take all of our meats and our first preparation gets all of the juices and flavor that we then turn into the gravy's and use the drippings for almost all of the food. We were just featured on Hulu's 'Taste the Nation.' Our Wienerschnitzel, which is a classic American dish. We have six loaded brats that we feature, toppings in everything they're all-inclusive, so all you have to do is pick one."

