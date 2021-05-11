We're Open: Try happy hour at Aperitivo Bar and Restaurant

MILWAUKEE — Aperitivo Bar and Restaurant is a new cool place that is tucked away inside the Pritzlaff building on North Plankinton Avenue. They opened their doors two months before the pandemic hit.

Richard Kerhin is the Managing Partner.

"The vibe itself was meant to be just a place to gather and have a conversation. That's the basic concept of Aperitivo," said Kerhin. "It's an after-work happy hour place, where you can have some drinks after work and you're given some small bites."

The space inside itself is gorgeous. It has Italianate style architecture, with a vintage warehouse feel.

Kerhin handles the music.

"The music is a selection of pretty much anything chill, from the sixties, seventies, and eighties. Sometimes contemporary will go on the playlist," said Kerhin.

Their margarita pizza is a big seller, Kerhin says.

"We have a good selection of pizzas. You can build your own pizza. We have some salads if you want, something a little lighter, and we also have 10 or 12 sandwiches on the menu," said Kerhin.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip