We're Open: The Vanguard in Bay View known for hand-made sausage meals

BAY VIEW, Wis. — The Vanguard restaurant and bar in Bay View is known for its hand-made sausage meals. Chris Shulist is the owner.

"My partner Jim and I came up with this idea," Chris says. "It seemed like there (weren't) any places that just did sausages. Milwaukee is known for brats and sausages. It's such a relatable food. You can get something real classic or you can be adventurous."

They do it special at the Vanguard. Every sausage is freshly made in-house from scratch.

"We cycle through it fast enough," Chef Patrick explains. "We don't have the extra filler and preservatives. When we say we're selling you a lamb sausage, it's lamb and spices."

The Vanguard is open Monday through Sunday and is located at 2659 Kinnickinnic Ave.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip