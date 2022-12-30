We're Open: The Soup Market rotates over 200 different soups

The Soup Market on 54th and Vilet has been serving their soup to customers in the neighborhood for the past nine years. David Jurena is the owner.

"We have a lot of soups that are based on meals," David said. "For instance, like the lasagna soup that we make here. We have one soup that's based on my grandmother's meatloaf recipe, the meatloaf and mashed potato."

"I really enjoy how people are blown away by the flavor combinations," store manager Xena Horvath said. "They try our chicken paprikash stew and they're just blown away by the flavor. They're not expecting it to wow them in such a way."

Their selection is incredible here at the Soup Market. They have over 200 types of soups that they rotate throughout the year.

"We take the time to make our own stock which is kind of a lost art," Dave named. "A lot of people don't do that anymore. It takes a lot of time for us we make a batch of chicken stock. It's 320 pounds of chicken bones, its 25 pounds of onions, carrot, cellary, garlic, and peppercorns."

The Soup Market is located at 5330 W. Vliet St. in Milwaukee. They are open Monday through Friday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

