We're Open: The Sophisticated Man Boutique has been selling men's clothes for 47 years

MILWAUKEE — The Sophisticated Man on Michigan Street is a boutique store that is in its 47th year of selling men's clothes.

Diane Hamiel owns the store.

"I lived in New York in the early 70s," Hamiel says. "I worked at different men's boutiques. When I went shopping a couple of times in Milwaukee, I ended up going to so many different places, and I said, 'why doesn't somebody create a store with everything under one roof?'"

TMJ4 Diane Hamiel owns The Sophisticated Man Boutique.

Hamiel opened up her first store on Dec. 4, 1974.

"My first store was a leather boutique store in the Sydney Hih building," Hamiel says. "We lost that in a fire. We were one out of four that had insurance back in those days. I took my insurance money and invested it in men, and we moved into the Prospect Mall in the early 70s."

TMJ4 TMJ4 photojournalist Lawrence Evans tried on some outfits at The Sophisticated Man Boutique.

It's a beautiful space inside and they have everything from head to toe in men's fashion.

"We're a men's boutique store," Hamiel beams. "You can find hard-to-find items, and if we don't have what you're looking for, we can special order it for you."

The Sophisticated Man Boutique is located at 330 E. Michigan St. It is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

