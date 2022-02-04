We're Open: 'The Q' offering old-school favorites with flare

MILWAUKEE — The Q restaurant on Martin Luther King Drive is a new restaurant owned by Darnell Ashely, who also owns Ashley’s Barbecue.

"What I basically wanted to do was to have a brunch and dinner spot - a place where people can go to that is old school with a little flare. We threw some things in there other than barbecue," said Ashely.

“We do land of the sea, we do shrimp and grits, corn beef. Our Prince Sandwich was named a top ten of course. We have eggs and bacon, all of the good old school stuff," said Ashely.

