We're Open: The Nite Owl Drive-In has been a Milwaukee staple for 75 years

The Nite Owl Drive-In is known for its traditional drive-in diner where they offer burgers, sandwiches, and ice cream.
Posted at 7:18 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 20:18:17-04

MILWAUKEE — The Nite Owl Drive In Restaurant on E. Layton Ave. in Milwaukee has been a staple in the Milwaukee for the past 75 years. It opened for the season on Tuesday!

"My grandpa started this 74 years ago says," owner Chris Roepke said. "My dad still cooks here. He’s going to be 82 this summer. We have the greatest customers on earth.”

Customers couldn't agree more.

"The burgers are at a good price," says customer Dean Felton. "It’s like cult as soon as this thing opens up. Everybody is here. People just wait for it to open back up.”

The Nite Owl is known for its traditional drive-in diner where they offer burgers, sandwiches, and ice cream.

For more information, click here or call 414-483-2524.


