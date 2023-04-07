We're Open: The Gin Rickey inside the Ambassador Hotel known for its cocktails

MILWAUKEE — The Gin Rickey restaurant and bar inside the Ambassador Hotel are known for their craft cocktails and great menu.

Amy Schneider is the Assistant General Manager.

"We wanted to rebrand our restaurant," Amy says. "We named this Gin Rickey because the Gin Rickey is F. Scott Fitzgerald's favorite cocktail."

They're still trying to rebound from the pandemic.

"We closed for awhile last year," Amy explains. "We've been slowly bringing things back to normal. About a month ago, our chef who was with us for about 12 years came back home. So on our current menu, you'll find all of the favorites from back in 2005."

"The portobello fritters were on our menu for a good decade," Amy beams. "On our breakfast menu, the favorite french toast with whipped cheesecake on it. We also have different sandwiches and salads which people have been asking for. The grilled cheese is insane, it has three different cheeses, bacon, and tomato on our sourdough bread."

Gin Rickey is located at 2308 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee. For more information, visit their website.

