We're Open: The Edison in Milwaukee's Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — The Edison restaurant in the Third Ward is a new restaurant that just opened up. It's a great place for brunch, lunch and dinner. David Marcus owns it.

"This is one of the most unique neighborhoods in Milwaukee," Marcus says. "The one thing that it really lacked was some great dining options. It didn't have a place where you could get a great steak, a great piece of fish, or a great piece of chicken."

The Edison opened their doors to the public on July 5. Patrick Erdman is the General Manager.

"I think for us, we really wanted to offer a multitude of experiences," Erdman explains. "You can have a quiet, intimate booth. You can also have a nice business dinner or a fantastic date night."

Their dinner crowd has really grown since they opened their doors.

"It's been amazing, we've seen growth in our dinner sales week by week," Erdman beams. "The hospitality that our staff brings is unmatched in the neighborhood."

The Edison is located at 322 N. Broadway. For more information, visit their website.

