We're Open: The Donut Monster gains popularity in Milwaukee's Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — The Donut Monster is a donut shop that is gaining a lot of popularity in town.

The concept came from owner Jackie Woods, who was in fine dining for 18 years.

“My wife was eight months pregnant" Woods says. "I went out to get her donuts, she didn’t finish them and threw them out, I thought to myself that I can beat that, I could do better than that”

Woods says the shop sometimes sees lines around the block.

"The lines would be around the block at the store," Woods says. "I think the most cars that I counted was like 55 cars. I would see the lines and say this is crazy, I can't believe you all showed up for this."

There are two locations for Donut Monster:

Whitefish Bay: 5169 N Elkhart Ave.

Milwaukee: 316 N. Milwaukee St.

