We're Open: The Daily Bird in Riverwest has new roots

MILWAUKEE — The Daily Bird Coffee Shop at 818 East Center Street in Riverwest has new roots.

They went from pop up coffee shop to their own brick and mortar.

“The spot became available," says owner Dan Zwart. "I found out right away when it became available, and I started the conversation with the landlord."

Zwart says the coffee shop has a lot of options to pick from off the menu.

"We have coffee and a bakery," he said. "We serve bagels and breakfast sandwiches on the weekend. We also serve lunch sandwiches every day.”

The Daily Bird Coffee Shop is open 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

