We're Open: The Daily Bird in Riverwest

MILWAUKEE — The Daily Bird is a new pop-up coffee shop in the Riverwest area that is getting great reviews. They have great customer service and their coffee is amazing.

Cole Compton owns it with his brother Dylan and friend Dan.

"The whole concept came about a year ago when Dan wanted to get out of his current line of work and do something different. So he opened up a coffee shop," said Compton.

"He has a passion for coffee as we all do, so he decided that Center and Franty Street would be the perfect place," said Compton.

They've only been open for two and a half months, but they have big plans.

"The goal for us right now is to create revenue, and then have customers come in to get to know our product, and then probably around fall time, is what we're shooting for, and we will literally be moving steps down the block to this corner lot," Compton said.

