We're Open: The Bridgewater Modern Grill

MILWAUKEE — The Bridgewater Modern Grill is a new restaurant bar that's in Harbor District on the water. Rik Acken is the general manager.

"So we're a woodfire modern grill restaurant in essence," Rik says. "All of our dishes are touched by our woodfire grill in some way. We want you to celebrate your special events here, as well as come here for lunch or dinner."

It's an open-style restaurant that seats over 200 with an open kitchen that's quite impressive. Stephen Kozak is the executive chef.

"It's kinda like if you're at a sports game," Stephen explains. "You can see the crowd coming in from our kitchen. You're almost getting jacked up for a Saturday night service. You know you're about to get slammed. We take pride in what we do."

The Bridgewater Modern Grill is located at 2011 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee. They are open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip