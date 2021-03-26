We're Open: Test out your running shoes at Rodiez's Running Store

Rodiez's Running Store in West Allis is a running store that caters to the average walker or the competitive runner, they've been in business for 35 years.

Tony Rodiez owns the store and he wants every customer to walk out of his store happy.

He says, "The ultimate goal when a customer walks in, is that I want to get their running history, how are you doing with injuries, how long have you had your shoes, a lot of people don't realize that the average life of a running shoe is about 500 miles."

Tony has been selling sneakers for 50 years, and he used to run professionally, so that's why he thought it was important to put in a runway.

The runway is located in the back of the store, so, people could run and get a good feel for their sneakers.

"So, we try and give them a natural feel, they run up and down on our runway, so they can see what the shoes feel like," he says. "I'll go as far as watching people run back and forth and watch their gate if somebody rolls in their shoes and I'll watch that, I'll watch them run and make sure they stay neutral to make sure they're not excessively pronating."

Everyone that comes into Tony's store is different, so Tony likes the challenge of making the perfect fit for every customer.

"I look for the challenge sometimes, It's like someone will come in and they'll throw six to seven different problems that they're having. I love the challenge you know, I'm not a doctor but I understand through all of the years of selling shoes and I understand a lot of running-related injuries and I know how to cope with those," said Tony.

