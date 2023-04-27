We're Open: Sweet Joy Brazilian Cafe on Brady Street

MILWAUKEE — Sweet Joy Brazilian Cafe on Brady Street is a new cafe that specializes in Brazilian food and coffee. Marcia Joy is the owner.

"It's a little piece of Brazil that I wanted to bring to Milwaukee," Marcia says. "That's why I call it Sweet Joy Brazilian Cafe, it's your trip to Brazil."

Brazilian coffee stands out.

"Brazilian coffee is very strong," Marica explains. "At the same time, it brings the family together. Brazilians love to have breakfast together, and we love to have coffee together."

Marcia opened up her cafe on January 17 of this year. Her coffee has been a big hit in town, along with her Brazilian bites. Customer Lisa Bullis tried it out for the first time.

"It's a really good atmosphere here," Lisa explains. "We were hoping to try out something new. The staff is welcoming and friendly, they have a lot of really good options to choose from."

Sweet Joy Brazilian Cafe is located at 1208 E. Brady Street and is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip