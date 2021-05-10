We're Open: Support local with Engine Company No. 3

Engine Company No. 3 on West National Ave in Walker's Point is a brunch restaurant inside an old firehouse, that was built back in the late 1800s.

Peter Sandroni owns the restaurant that puts a big emphasis on buying local.

"I would like to argue that maybe we buy more local than anyone else," Peter says. "We buy all of our proteins, our eggs, our bacon, anything that were featuring as a protein, is all local and it's all throughout the year."

Peter has owned the restaurant with his wife Sonia for the past five-plus years. The most famous guest to eat at their restaurant was the former President Barack Obama.

"All of the sudden the Milwaukee County Sheriff shows up," Peter says. "Then I turn around and I see this monster secret service guy, and he's like 'the president is coming, and I need to talk to you about him coming restaurant.'"

