We're Open: Stubby's satisfies customers with more than just bar food

Stubby's is a place that has a lot to offer if you're looking for a wide selection of beers on tap along with great food.

Brad Todd owner of the bar says, "So it's got a kind of a neighborhood dive bar mentality. The kitchen is a big part of what you do here, so it's not necessarily your typical bar food. Everything is from scratch; we make every sauce in-house. We try to source as much locally as we can."

Todd has owned Stubby's for the past eleven years. He's got fifty-three different selections of beer on tap, and he welcomes everyone inside his bar.

"This place is really in a unique location," Todd says. "We have all of these different neighborhoods come together in this one spot, we don't have just one clientele. We don't have just one demographic; it's all walks of life, all ages, everybody kind of comes together."

Todd says the most popular item on the menu is their cheese curds.

"I mean it was four years ago, but in 2017 we won the curd fest. We use clock shadow cheese and we freshly batter them to order."

