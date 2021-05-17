We're Open: Screaming Tuna in Milwaukee

Screaming Tuna is next level when it comes to sushi in Milwaukee.

They've been at the top for many years now. Owner Cristian Vega is just excited that people are coming back out and into his restaurant.

"We didn't see the light at the end of the tunnel," Cristian says. "I don't want to celebrate too early like we're doing now, but we're feeling that energy again"

Cristian got a real surprise one day after he went to a Milwaukee Bucks game and then Giannis walked into the restaurant.

"That was so cool," Cristian says "I got to see him beat the Nets in an amazing game, and then a couple of hours later, I'm here and I look up and there's Giannis. He ate with his family."



