We're Open: Scooter's Coffee on Miller Park Way offers 50+ types of coffee drinks

Scooter's Coffee on Miller Park Way is a coffee shop that is known for its blended coffee drinks. Andrew Gartner is the operator manager.

"We make ours fresh," Andrew says. "All of our coffee is from source to cup. We actually have our own farms and we have our own farmers that I've met personally. We have our own coffee mills and coffee processing plant, we do everything from start to finish, from farm to cup."

This Scooter's Coffee franchise is the first of its kind in the Milwaukee Area. They have more than 50 types of coffee drinks.

"The hot drinks aren't the biggest seller," Andrew said. "It's the blended drinks that everyone wants. The blended carmelious, the blended turtle, all of those blended drinks will sell day in and day out. People also love our cold brew."

On a normal day, Andrew's crew will serve over 200 cars before noon. Your wait in line is only three minutes.

"It's all about how we make people's day," Andrew explains. "We make people's day by handing them a cup of coffee through the window. I love seeing the smile on my customers' faces. We have a lot of regulars, and I know a lot of them by name."

Scooter's, located at 2150 Miller Park Way, is open Monday through Sunday 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

