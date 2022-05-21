We're Open: Sam's Place Jazz Cafe has great food and great music

MILWAUKEE — Sam's Place Jazz Cafe at 3338 N. Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr. combines great food along with some great jazz music.

Sam Belton owns it. "Did you know that this was mainly a jazz area?" Sam said. The Main Event used to be right up the street. "So we wanted to bring back to the community live jazz in the heart of Milwaukee, like it used back in the day," he explained.

Sam has been running his new location for just over a year. "We're the only African-American coffee roastery in the state that I know of," says Sam. "We can roast you a pound while you wait, or you can order coffee by the cup."

"Our top food items that we sell the most of are our chicken and waffles, salmon croquettes," said Sam. "Beans, people also love our bourbon chicken with red beans and rice."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip