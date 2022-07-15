We're Open: Sail Loft offers great views and seafood

Right across from the Summerfest grounds you'll find the Sail Loft restaurant, which is connected to three different rivers.

"We've been here since 2011 and we're a seafood based restaurant," manager Jon Marraccino says. "We have a little bit of everything for everyone, which is nice because not everyone is a seafood fan. We're located right under the Hoan Bridge where the three rivers meet in Milwaukee: the Kinnickinnic, the Milwaukee River and the Menomonee River."

The view is spectacular. It's 75 percent windows on the inside and the patio is beautiful.

"We have a nice mixture of guests that come visit us," Jon Beams. "Anywhere from the big yachts, to someone that rented a nice kayak to people in town visiting family."

As for food?

"A lot of people like our seafood diablo. We made it a lot more elegant with pieces of salmon, shrimp mahi, and cod. It's sounds spicy, but it's not that spicy. Our fish tacos are our mahi street tacos. We do with our nice flour tortillas with some nice streamed cabbage and our homemade pico."

Sail Loft is located at 649 E. Erie St. and is open:

Monday: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday - Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

