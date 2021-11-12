Watch
We're Open: Road to recovery for owner of the Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar

The Pasta Tree is open after being shut down due to an accident the owner was in.
Posted at 5:08 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 06:08:32-05

MILWAUKEE — It’s been a long road back for Suzzette Metcalf, the owner of the Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar. On May 28, she suffered a horrible hand accident that changed her life forever.

"I was in a rush," Metcalf says. "So I just grabbed my rag and I went like this in the corner of the pasta machine. My hand got stuck, and went right into the machine.”

She was able to grab her cell phone with her other hand and call 911.

“The first thing that I needed to do was get my hand out," Metcalf says. "After 45 minutes of having my hand in the machine, the EMTs used twelve different Sawzall blades to finally cut thought the roller to get my hand out."

