We're Open: Riverwest's popular empanadas bar, La Cocina del Sur

MILWAUKEE — There's a new restaurant bar in Riverwest that's getting a lot of buzz. It's called La Concina del Sur. It's a South American-inspired restaurant. Pedro Tejada owns it.

"I started in 2015 with a food cart," Pedro says. "I started selling empanadas in the streets of Milwaukee the first year. Then I started running a specials Colombia style,

and they became very popular. The next step was the food truck. Everything happened organically, and then I had the opportunity to get this place."

Pedro opened up his new restaurant in February of this year. It has a full menu and a nice bar. The grand opening was a great moment for him.

"Well, there was a lot of expectations." Pedro beams. "I've been building a clientele for seven years of being on the streets and catering. I was really anticipating it was gonna be busy. It was kinda overwhelming the amount of friends and family that we had here. The most popular item we have is our empanadas. We have 12 different flavors, including some that are gluten-free. I'm also featuring more Ecuadorian food. We also have a variety of appetizers starting from seafood to vegetarian plates too."

La Cocina del Sur is located at 701 E. Keefe Ave. in Milwaukee. They are open Wednesdays through Saturdays 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

