We're Open: Riverwest Co-Op Grocery store

MILWAUKEE — The Riverwest Co-Op Grocery store has been serving the community for more than two decades. Wendy Mesich is the Volunteer Coordinator.

"So we've been around 21 years now," Wendy said. "We started meeting a few years before that to incorporate and raise money. At the time, the neighborhood didn't have any grocery stores."

The grocery store itself is only 900 square feet. It's packed with plenty of healthy and organic foods, that the shoppers love. Shell Bells has been shopping there for years.

"I think it's great," Shell beams. "It's something that all of the neighbors can come to and say hi at. They can get their groceries here and it's organic. It's really special."

To date, the grocery store has about 2,000 members and 55 volunteers that work on this site.

"We're a consumer co-op, which means, anyone can become a member," Wendy explains. "A $120 is your share into the business. It's payable over six years and you get a discount on groceries."

The Riverwest Co-Op Grocery store is located at 733 E. Clarke St., in Milwaukee. They are open every day 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit their website.

