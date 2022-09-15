We're Open: Riverfront Pizzeria on Milwaukee's lakefront offers more than just pizza

MILWAUKEE — Riverfront Pizzeria Bar & Grill on Erie Street in the Third Ward does more than just sell pizza.

Arturo Napoles is the owner.

"I started out as a chef partner," Napoles says. "Then in 2017 I bought out my partner and took over. I wanted to be a little more than other pizzerias."

Born in Puerto Vallarta, Napoles wanted to put his own personal touch on his place.

"I believe that cooking is an honest trade," Napoles beams. "You need to be honest in what you serve, so everything here is super fresh. A lot more people are coming to Milwaukee, because Milwaukee is becoming a foodie city, and that wasn't the case five years ago."

Napoles says their most popular pizza is their sausage pizza.

"We came up with a special recipe and our sauce has particular ingredients that we use that nobody uses," Napoles said.

Napoles hears great things about his salmon salad.

"People always tell me how amazing our salmon salad is. It's a blackened salmon that we make in-house. It is absolutely phenomenal," he shared.

Riverfront Pizzeria is open Tuesdays through Thursdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

