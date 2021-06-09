We're Open: Riley's Good Dogs food truck

MILWAUKEE — Riley's Good Dogs food truck on North Water Street sells Brats, Italians and regular hot dogs. They have a high-tech truck that offers their customers plant-based options for everything on the menu.

"The whole idea behind Riley's Good Dogs is to provide great food for everyone. The idea is that we got plant-based options for everything on the menu," said Hank Stiehl, one of the three owners. "If you eat traditional beef or pork, and you have no dietary restrictions, got something for you as well."

They've only been open for a couple of months, but they're off to a great start.

"The feedback that we're getting from people has been really positive," says co-owner Bill Weslow. "A lot of repeat customers, a lot of people getting out of their cars and coming back up here to the counter, just to give us the thumbs up and say 'man that was great.'"

